DJ Questlove to Perform at Black Lens Event for Milwaukee Film

MILWAUKEE, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 – Black Lens, a core initiative of Milwaukee Film, has secured DJ Questlove to perform at this year’s Groove Theory event on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 p.m. at The Cooperage.

A signature Black Lens series, Groove Theory celebrates Black arts and culture through musical performance. Past events blended film and music with a showcase of classic Black movie soundtracks and biographical films.

Best known as the co-founder and drummer of hip-hop/neo-soul group The Roots, Ahmir Khalib Thompson—known professionally as Questlove—is also a celebrated cultural commentator and music journalist, writing extensively on the evolving role of the arts in American culture. He is the musical director for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where his Roots crew serves as house band. The 4-time GRAMMY Award winning musician is also a co-producer for the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Past music credits include producing for artists such as Eminem, Elvis Costello, Common, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Bilal, Jay-Z, Nikka Costa, and more recently, Al Green, Amy Winehouse, and John Legend.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a nationally recognized artist like Questlove to our Groove Theory event this summer,” said Geraud Blanks, Black Lens director for Milwaukee Film. “This is an incredible opportunity for more of our community to see the scope of what Milwaukee Film does and its commitment to diverse voices through programs like Black Lens.”

In partnership with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, The Cooperage and Step Up World, the DJ Questlove show follows The Roots’ Summerfest performance. Opening DJ sets are from DJ Bizzon and Dope Folks Records.

Tickets go on sale for Black Lens Council members on Wednesday, May 22, through the Milwaukee Film website at mkefilm.org/questlove. As available, tickets will open to Milwaukee Film members on Wednesday, June 5, and to the public on Friday, June 7. Tickets are $12 for Black Lens Council members, $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Limited tickets are available.

Anyone interested in becoming a Black Lens Council member can find more information at mkefilm.org/blacklens.

About Black Lens A cultural pillar of Milwaukee Film, the Black Lens Film Series was created in 2014 with a singular focus: to spotlight the incredible work of African-American filmmakers by bringing their films to Milwaukee. These filmmakers explore stories and topics that are rooted in the Black community but are relevant to a variety of audiences.

About Milwaukee Film Milwaukee Film is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to entertaining, educating, and engaging our community through cinematic experiences, with a vision to make Milwaukee a center for film culture. Milwaukee Film operates the magnificent Oriental Theatre, a historic cinema palace committed to high-quality and accessible film and education programming. The 11th annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place Oct. 17-31, 2019. For more information or to become a member, visit mkefilm.org.

