Documentary Sparks National Conversation and Receives National Recognition

Earlier this year, Milwaukee PBS premiered a new documentary that told a story it knew it had to tell. No one could have predicted how that story would inspire a national discussion. Since it premiered in May, Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone, a collaboration between Milwaukee PBS and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK–Wisconsin, has garnered recognition for its journalistic excellence, both locally and nationally. The documentary was just named a finalist in three categories for the 2019 National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) Awards.

Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone tells the gripping stories of four local young people and their experiences with mental illness and suicidal thoughts. The documentary has generated a considerable amount of public conversation throughout the state, and the country. In September, the producers were invited to the State Capitol by the Wisconsin state legislature to screen the film, and to discuss the issue of mental health among Wisconsin’s youth. This inspired public policy recommendations regarding mental health awareness and care in the state of Wisconsin. Nationwide, over 250 schools, clubs and civic organizations have contacted Milwaukee PBS to screen Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone. And PBS stations across the country have opted to air Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone throughout the fall of 2019. The documentary was also just awarded First Place in the 2019 Katherine Schneider Journalism Award for Excellence in Reporting on Disability by the National Center on Disability and Journalism.

“Mental illness is a growing crisis among our country’s youth, and especially here in Wisconsin, so we felt compelled to tell the stories of these four children and their struggles with mental health,” said Bohdan Zachary, General Manager of Milwaukee PBS. “We hope that by bringing their stories to light, we will bring awareness – and hope – to the issue of mental health among America’s youth. We are honored that NETA recognizes our commitment to our community through our work on this documentary.”

The NETA Awards honor public television’s best work in education, community engagement,

marketing/communications and content. This year, NETA received the highest number of entries for consideration in the Awards’ history. Milwaukee PBS is a finalist in the following categories:

Community Engagement – Local Project

“Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone” – Milwaukee PBS

Community Engagement – Community Initiative

“Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone” – Milwaukee PBS

Excellence in Content

Milwaukee PBS

The NETA Awards Reception and Gala will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the 2020 NETA Conference and CPB Thought Leader Forum in Arlington, Virginia.

For more information on Kids in Crisis: You’re Not Alone, and for mental health resources, visit www.MilwaukeePBS.org.

