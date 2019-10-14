Domestic Violence Awareness month

In United States it is estimated that 20 people experience domestic abuse every minute. More alarmingly that equates to at-least 10 million individuals a year. Victims can be women or men, more commonly women at 1 and every 4 as oppose to 1 and every 9 for men.

The statistics don’t show how many are experiencing it without even knowing it, as it comes in emotional abuse and psychological as well. I have seen people go through it both publicly, and privately and the effects are evident. The abuse can effect income and other aspects of life as an individual may miss work and operate daily from a place of depression and not release it. At the height of abuse is tape unfortunately statistics have shown 1 out of every 5 woman have experience is and some form.

October is domestic awareness month and these atrocities deserve some light, the victims this month where the nation is focusing in on the issue, prayerfully giving the the courage to speak out and get help. To all who are struggling do not make excuses for the person, true love will not case that kind of pain.