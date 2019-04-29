Dontre Day 2019

As an African Man I am a part of a group which represents only 13% of the U.S population. Despite that number black people account for over 31 percent of police involved killings. A conclusion is easily drawn by even the most amateur mathematician we are a target! A conclusion that is hard to deny according to the data provided. In our own city we have lost loved ones to police killings; in fact tomorrow (April 30th 2014) marks the 5thyear anniversary of the day Dontre Hamilton was killed. His loved ones paid homage to his memory with the annual “Dontre Day” celebration

Saturday April 27ththe Wisconsin Black Historical Society paid host to the event that was filled with positive energy. Throughout the space there were tables set up ranging from community resources to Dontre Hamilton tee shirts. Immediately when I entered I could not help but notice the aroma of food from all corners of the world it seemed. The entertainment also paid tribute to Dontre with a mixture of rap and singing that was reminiscent of his style and spirit. I even had the pleasure of assembling a bean bag tossing game at the request of local freedom fighter Markasa Tucker.

The event drew 100 plus guest that included city officials and local leaders with one thing in common, a love for Dontre

There is no way to reverse what happened, but if we stand together we will start to turn the tide in the justice system to ensure another Dontre does not lose their life.