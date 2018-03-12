Dr. Eve Hall and Paula Penebaker honored with Professional Dimensions’ Sacagawea Award

Milwaukee area trailblazers Dr. Eve Hall and Ms. Paula Penebaker honored for their professional achievements and community contributions

MILWAUKEE, Mar. 8, 2018- Nearly 600 people marked International Women’s Day Thursday night by celebrating two trailblazing women at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Professional Dimensions, a membership organization of inclusive women leaders who use their power to help each other and advance the community, presented the 2018 Sacagawea Awards to Dr. Eve Hall, President and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League and Paula Penebaker, President and CEO of YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin. Hall and Penebaker were selected for their career accomplishments, commitment to community and support of the advancement of women.

“Paula and Eve reflect the courage, tenacity and grit of Sacagawea, “ said Karen Vernal, President of Professional Dimensions and President and CEO of Vernal Management Consultants. “Like Sacagawea, they have each been guides for hundreds of people who have been in the rough, unchartered waters of life. We celebrate each of them and express our deep gratitude for all they have done for the people of Milwaukee and beyond.”

In addition to honoring Milwaukee’s trailblazing women, proceeds from the 2018 Sacagawea Awards Dinner will increase the impact that Professional Dimensions’ Charitable Fund will have on their 2017-2019 project with Pathfinders’ New Paths Program.

Dr. Hall and Ms. Penebaker were presented with custom art pieces created by artist Kristin Thielking, Professor of Sculpture and Glass at the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point. Thielking created three unique pieces of art for the event, one for each winner, and one that will reside in the Professional Dimensions Sacagawea collection at Alverno College.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL DIMENSIONS

Founded in 1978, Professional Dimensions is a membership organization of more than 350 inclusive women leaders who use their collective power to help each other and advance the community. Guided by four tenets, Leadership, Diversity, Community and Networking, Professional Dimensions cultivates relationships between women of all backgrounds, ages, industries and experience levels.

ABOUT PATHFINDERS

Pathfinders’ mission is “Empowering Youth, Changing Lives”. The organization brings safety, hope and healing to low-income youth facing homelessness, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, mental health issues and crisis through innovative and transformational services. They reach nearly 7,000 young people and their families annually. It is the only organization uniquely positioned to reach runaway and homeless youth who have experienced family conflict or rejection.

In 2017, Pathfinders launched New Paths, its program to support youth who have been victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking. This emerging, multi-disciplinary and cross-community initiative will raise awareness of these issues and enhance the ability of the Milwaukee community to help those who have been victimized. Professional Dimensions Charitable Fund provides an immediate injection of start-up funds to support this new program.

ABOUT THE SACAGAWEA AWARDS

Professional Dimension’s Sacagawea award was created in 1982 to recognize two trailblazing women who exhibit the spirit of Sacagawea. The award is named for the Native American woman who helped guide Lewis and Clark on their legendary 1804-1806 search for the Northwest Passage to the Pacific Ocean. This prestigious honor acknowledges exceptional leadership by “Women Who Inspire,” and embraced opportunities to hone their skills and strive toward excellence by conquering daily challenges through career achievements.