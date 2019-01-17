Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Birthday Celebration on January 20

WHAT: Milwaukee and Atlanta, Georgia are the only cities to have celebrated Dr. King’s Birthday annually since 1984. The event is free admission and is open to the public. Parking is free and available at the Marcus Center Parking Structure on East State Street.

The Celebration will commence at 1:00 PM in Uihlein Hall and will include a multi-cultural performing arts salute to Dr. King. Representation from community organizations will include: Majestic Community Choir, Hmong American Friendship Association (HAFA) Girls, and The Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team. We will also include a Moment of Silence to honor former Writing Contest Winner, Sandra Parks.

Another highlight of our programming will include honoring those students who have interpreted Dr. King’s words through art, speech, and writing. This year, we are Celebrating the Legacy for 35 Years.

The event is sponsored by Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, Brewers Community Foundation, Inc., BMO Harris Bank, Islamic Society of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc., Aurora Health Care, Landmark Credit Union, Educator’s Credit Union, and Hayat Pharmacy.

WHO: Speech, writing, and art contest winners

Student Groups in the Milwaukee Area

MLK Steering Committee

DATE: Sunday, January 20, 2019

TIME: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

WHERE: Uihlein Hall – Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

929 North Water Street, Milwaukee