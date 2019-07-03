Drive Sober: Underage Drinking is Against the Law

Milwaukee, WI (July 3, 2019) The 4th of July is one of this nation’s favorite holidays. Families and friends gather to celebrate with food, parades, parties, picnics and fireworks. However, for many the celebrating includes alcohol and the holiday can quickly go from festive to fatal when underage drinking and driving happens.

Underage drinking is against the law and can lead to serious consequences! Drinking and driving can put your life and the lives of others at risk. An OWI arrest can mean time in jail, loss of your license and steep fines.

In an effort to address underage drinking and driving, MCSO began patrolling parks and highways looking for persons suspected of underage drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. MCSO identified 20 underage individuals drinking this past weekend at Bradford Beach; each person received a citation, with a citation fine of $263.50.

MCSO encourages residents and visitors to enjoy area parks and have fun at the lakefront but, reminds the public to follow the code of conduct signs posted at our County Parks and obey all drinking and driving laws.