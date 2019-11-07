During Winter Weather Conditions MCSO Reminds Motorists to Move Over or Slow Down

Winter weather conditions will obviously affect your morning travel on our freeways, thus causing slippery road conditions and traffic delays. With an early snowfall early Wednesday morning throughout Milwaukee County, motorists will now have to exercise more caution when driving.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office stands ready to assist commuters throughout our freeway system and offers the following tips for safe driving during winter weather conditions:

Remember that excessive speed and following too close contribute to crashes in winter weather. Reduce your speed to match road conditions. Double or even triple your following distance: instead of keeping two car lengths between you and the car in front of you, maintain a following distance of four or even six car lengths.

Wear your seatbelt. It’s the law!

Turn headlights. Make sure your headlights are on.

Slow down and prepare to stop. When stopping your vehicle, don’t wait until the last possible second. Four-wheel drive may help get your vehicle moving, but it doesn’t help you slow down or stop.

Stuck in a ditch: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle, and call 911.

Crashed but your vehicle is drivable: It’s safer to drive off the freeway to the nearest available exit. Once you have removed your vehicle from the freeway, call 911 or MCSO’s non-emergency number, 414-278-4788.

You may self-report a crash using our online reporting system within 24 hours of the incident. Go to mkesheriff.org and, under the Quick Links header, click “Report a Crash or Accident.”

Crashed but injured or the vehicle is not movable: Turn on your hazard lights, remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt on, and call 911.

Remember to Move Over for Emergency Personnel: The Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and personnel working on the freeway.

Be aware of tows: All disabled vehicles must be towed during winter snow conditions.

Our Patrol Division will be present throughout our freeway system aiding motorists and ensuring commuter safety. Keep an eye out for emergency personnel and please be safe when driving on our freeways. Please direct all inquiries to Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas at [email protected] or at 414-639-5506.—Article courtesy of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department