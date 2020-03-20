DWD Announces New Webpage Providing Unemployment Insurance Claims Data

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) launched a new webpage that displays preliminary numbers related to unemployment claims received by DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Division (UI). Information can be viewed by visiting https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/public/ui-stats.htm.

The displayed data currently includes the preliminary number of unemployment applications filed each day in the week, as well as last year’s counts for the same day and week for comparison. The preliminary number of unemployment weekly claims filed each day will be included as of Monday, March 23, 2020. The preliminary numbers will be updated daily.

The data are used in current economic analysis of unemployment trends in the nation, and in each state. Unemployment applications measure emerging unemployment and continued weekly claims measure the number of persons claiming unemployment benefits.

The Department of Workforce Development encourages people to file for unemployment benefits online. For more information on how to file a claim for unemployment benefits, please visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/.