DWD Closes Job Centers Across the State in an Effort to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced that Job Centers across the state will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and to follow the Governor’s Emergency Order #12, “Safer at Home.” Services to the public will remain available online and assistance will also be delivered over the phone.

“Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely.”

Customers filing for Unemployment Insurance (UI) should visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/ for information, videos, and to apply for unemployment benefits. Applying for unemployment benefits is a two-step process:

Apply online the week you become unemployed and File a weekly claim for each week you would like to receive benefits.

Job Search assistance can also be found online. Register on JobCenterofWisconsin.com (JCW) to create a resume, search for jobs, view online workshops, and research labor market information. Job seekers can email questions to[email protected]. Staff will be offering over-the-phone appointments to assist people who are searching for jobs, registering on JCW, or utilizing online tools. Please call the number listed below for your county to make an appointment for over-the-phone support for job search assistance.

Job Center staff will not be able to answer questions about specific UI claims, please contact UI for assistance regarding specific claims.

Call for job search assistance:

Southeast:

Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth: (262) 638- 6426

Milwaukee: (414) 874-0318

Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha: (262) 335-5315

South Central: (608) 242-4881

Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette, and Sauk

Fox Valley: (920) 997-3272

Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago

Northeast: (920) 448-6760

Brown, Door, Florence, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Sheboygan

North Central: (715) 261-8700

Adams, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Vilas, and Wood

North West: (715) 392-7800

Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn

West Central: (715) 836-5156

Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix

Western: (608) 789-5627

Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, and Vernon

Southwest: (608) 901- 5700

Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, and Rock

Additional information for employers and employees affected by job loss and economic changes due to COVID-19 can be found on DWD’s COVID-19 information website: dwd.wisconsin.gov/covid19/