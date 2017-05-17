DWS and CARA Team Up For Fun Run

Whitewater, Wisc.—May 17, 2017—The Greater Whitewater Committee, Inc. and the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5K have partnered with the Chicago Area Runners Association (CARA) for a 5K Group Fun Run. The Fun Run is a way to get people running and prepared for the 2017 DWS.

Global Running Day is Wednesday June 7, and the DWS is teaming up with CARA to get enough people to run around the globe.

Participants in Whitewater will be joined by the DWS team! All participants have to do is bring their running shows and a positive attitude for running. The run will begin and end at Whitewater City Hall and the route will take runners around the City of Whitewater.

“CARA is a great organization for runners in the area and with the Fun Run coming up we want everyone to join us in running around the globe,” Race Director Dawson Miller said.

Miller, DWS’s current race director will be joined with Stacey Kincaid, DWS’s first race director, Brenda Schumacher and Jane Becker with the Whippet City Striders, and Mark Maas representing the Whippet City Mile. They have come together to lead the run.

“Since the beginning the DWS has received CARA’s endorsement,” Kincaid said. “Joining forces with them now is a wonderful opportunity to get everyone involved in Global Running Day.”

For five years, the DWS has been CARA Certified and holds the Green Race Certification. The DWS must follow more than 40 requirements to meet the certifications and be the best race they can. These standards are the highest in the running industry and guarantee the safety of all participants.

“The partnership with CARA makes our race a better experience for all participants,” Executive Director Jeffery Knight said. “This run is all about the fun.”

More than 112 countries and 44,138 people have pledged to run on Wednesday. It is a day for people around the world to celebrate the joys of running.

It does not take much to join the run; it can be the 5K Group Fun run, a solo lap around the block or a long run with friends. Ultimately, the key is to share your passion for the sport and inspire other to get moving.

Let’s make a difference and run together.

About the DWS

The DWS is in its fifth year and has continued to grow since its beginning in 2013. The support and interest grows with every year and every participant has played a major role in keeping this race going. All the proceeds from the race are donated to five local non-profit partners: Bethel House (which provides interim housing for homeless families), UW-W Athletics, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club. The DWS partners with the city, business community, university and the school district to make this a tremendous event that benefits all who participate. We look forward to all those joining us in September. For more information about the race visit runwhitewater.com. For general race inquires email [email protected].

About CARA

CARA is the voice of the-every runner; whether you just run a few miles a week, are training for your first marathon or competing for an age group win. CARA is a non-profit organization dedicated to running advocacy in Chicago and suburbs. Starting as the local running club, CARA has grown into the organization that championed the running movement across Chicagoland. The help runners run better, farther, faster and with more fun by clearing paths to a wealth of training, social outreach and advocacy programs, while promoting friendships and personal fulfillment. CARA is devoted to expanding, motivating, supporting and celebrating the running community of Chicagoland. CARA connects runners to resources that enable them to run—farther, faster, better, for life. For more information visit cararuns.org.