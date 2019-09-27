Eighth Annual Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence & Opportunities in Cities Across the USA Oct 12 – 20, 2019

Black Women for Positive Change announces the Eighth Annual Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence and Opportunities, October 12-20, 2019, in cities across the United States and the United Kingdom. Dr. Stephanie Myers and Daun S. Hester, National Co-Chairs, of Black Women for Positive Change said in a joint statement, “Each city and community must stop the crisis of violence affecting our youth, families, communities, cities and our nation. But, first we must ‘Change the Culture of Violence’ among men, women, Millennials, teenagers, children, law enforcement officers and street gangs. In today’s society, people have come to believe that violence is normal-and it is not!

We call on organizations, schools, faith institutions, Elected Officials and everyone to organize non-violence activities, to stop violence in their communities”

In 2019, the Honorary Chair of the Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence and Opportunities is Honorable Eric Holder Esq.; Honorary Vice Chair is Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI); and Honorary Co-Chairs are MSNBC Reporter Michelle Bernard, Esq., Social Justice Activist Kemba Smith, and Dr. Charles, Steele, President/CEO of SCLC.

Non-Violence and violence prevention activities will be held in cities around the nation, including Baltimore, Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Birmingham, Alabama; Cincinnati, Ohio; Los Angeles, California; Alexandria, Virginia; Maywood, Illinois; United Kingdom, and more… Interested organizations can sign up at www. blackwomenforpositivechange. org

In Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 3 pm/EST, a ‘Violence Is Not Normal’ Town Hall Meeting will be held at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital Auditorium, 1100 Alabama Ave SE , WDC. Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer-victim of the Charlottesville, Virginia, tragedy, will join a panel of experts to discuss ways to stop violence. To register for the DC event go to www.eventbrite.com -Violence is Not Normal. For information about “Violence Is Not Normal” call Dr. Cherie Ward, Project Coordinator Consultant, 202-246-0017.

#violenceisnotnormal

FB: BlackWomen4PositiveChange