Embrace the Cold Weather with These Winter Hydration Tips

It may sound strange, but it’s more common to experience dehydration during the winter months. Dr. Thomas Ball reports that, during the winter, your chances of dehydration can actually be higher than they are during the summer. Throughout winter, dehydration can lead to headaches, mood swings, dry skin, and other unfavorable symptoms. Besides drinking more water, use these seven tips for staying hydrated:

1. Proper Layering

If you’re someone who exercises outside during the winter, your efforts to stay warm may actually be hurting you. Many people end up over-layering when heading outside in the cold. This increases their skin temperature, which in turn makes them sweat more. Proper layering will help you stay warm while reducing excess water loss that comes with sweating.

2. Use Moisturizer

Many people experience dry skin during the wintertime. Be sure to choose the right products for your specific skin type, as you can actually do more harm than good if you’re not using the right ingredients.

3. Avoid Problematic Drinks

Caffeine and alcohol can really dehydrate—regardless of the season. If you’re already not drinking enough water, you’ll want to limit your intake of soda, coffee, and alcoholic beverages. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your morning caffeine boost. If you’re persistent about drinking more water, and your body shows no signs of dehydration, you can still indulge in these other beverages.

4. Take a Bottle with You

Always keep a bottle of water with you throughout the day. Invest in multiple bottles; keep one on your desk, by your bed, in your gym bag, etc. If water is always in front of you, you’re likely to drink it more frequently.

5. Set Goals

It’s imperative to drink water throughout your whole day—not just during workouts. Currently, the Mayo Clinic recommends an average daily water intake of 92 ounces for women and 124 ounces for men. Set realistic goals and try to drink as much water as you can throughout the day.

6. Eat Your Water

Several fruits and veggies have a high water content that can help you reach your daily intake. Hearty soups and stews are also a great way to stay hydrated because they’re often full of water.

7. Use an App

There are plenty of apps that help you track your water intake and set hydration goals. Waterlogged, Plant Nanny, and My Water Balance all come highly recommended.

Many people tend to think that tips for staying hydrated are only needed during the summer—but you have to remember to stay hydrated during the winter too. It’s important to be aware of dehydration signs and to drink as much water (if not more) as you do during the summer. We hope these winter hydration tips help make the cold a little more bearable.