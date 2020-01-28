Emergency Protest: “Remove Trump NOW!” Wednesday January 29, 5pm Federal Plaza

On the eve of the vote in the Senate, activists and clergy announce an Emergency Protest to demand that witnesses be heard, evidence admitted and Trump convicted and removed.

Initiated by Refuse Fascism, the speakers at today’s press conference will contend that Trump’s acquittal is not a “done deal” in the current highly volatile situation. John Bolton has now apparently corroborated the central charge of Article One, that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to advance his own electoral interests. Meanwhile Trump continues to blatantly obstruct Congress, even bragging that he “has all the evidence” and they have nothing, because his regime stonewalled the House investigation at every turn.

“While the pro-Trump shock troops for fascism are actively mobilizing in the streets – it’s urgent that our side manifest visibly and powerfully in DC and across the country,” said Lou Downey, Refuse Fascism Chicago Chapter. “We’re sending volunteers to DC where the eyes of the world will be focused, and we are mobilizing protests here in Chicago and other cities as well.”

People from around the country will pour into DC on Wednesday January 29 for a national day of protest declaring, “Trump/Pence #OUTNOW!” Refuse Fascism contends that, “If Trump is acquitted in a sham trial, a fascist regime will barrel ahead with disastrous consequences for humanity.”

Occurring just before the Senate votes on whether or not to allow witnesses and documents in Trump’s impeachment trial, these protests will demand that the voice of the people be heard. Their call says: “Demand witnesses, evidence, a real trial, conviction and most of all removal of the whole fascist regime for ALL their crimes against humanity and the planet.”

Here is a video statement by one young man from Chicago about why he is going to DC.

In Chicago people who can’t make it to DC will rally Wednesday January 29 at 5pm at Federal Plaza and then march to Trump Tower with these same demands.

They are calling on people: “Stop being a spectator. Show up now–when it counts! The people can change this dynamic if they stop passively sitting back. If masses of people converge on DC outside the Senate, where the eyes of world will be focused on the outrageous cover up and sham trail, this has the potential to light a political fire that not only swings the impeachment trial to admit evidence and witnesses and move toward removal, but can move even more people into sustained non-violent action that refuses to stop until the whole regime is removed. Everyone around the world who had been wondering what’s wrong with the people in the US for going along with fascism would take heart and build even more pressure for our demand.”