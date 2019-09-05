Entries sought in 6th District Landscape Awards contest

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is again looking for the best in landscaping in the 6th Aldermanic District as entries are now being accepted for the 6th District Landscape Awards. Residences deserving special recognition for outstanding garden or landscaping efforts are sought, and residents are invited to nominate a neighbor or themselves for a property that has been well-landscaped or is especially eye-catching.

Alderwoman Coggs is committed to consistently supporting and encouraging the beautification and improvement of neighborhoods. The landscape award is a part of Alderwoman Coggs’s Clean City Project.

“We want to recognize residents who are working to make their properties beautiful and our neighborhoods a wonderful place to call home,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “Showing pride and respect for our neighborhoods certainly makes it a more inviting place to live and we would like to recognize those residents for their efforts.”

Nominees’ names and addresses can be emailed to [email protected] for consideration. Supporting digital photos are also requested.

Nominations are due by the close of business on Friday, September 27th.