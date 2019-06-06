Event to mark placing of plaque to remember fallen officer

Alderman Cavalier Johnson will join Milwaukee Police Department members and others during a news conference on Friday, June 7 to mark the placing of a plaque on the N. 76th St. bridge over W. Silver Spring Dr. in honor of late Police Officer Charles Irvine Jr.

The news conference will take place on the N. 76th St. bridge in the 2nd District at 1 p.m. Friday – the location where Officer Irvine was gravely injured during a vehicle pursuit last June.

“Officer Irvine was killed in the line of duty while working to protect the citizens of the City of Milwaukee, and we look forward to further honoring his service and his memory with the placement of this memorial plaque,” Alderman Johnson said.

Sen. Lena Taylor, whose district also touches the location where the plaque will be placed, said: “We are forever indebted to Officer Irvine, Jr. and his family.”

“Understanding the incredible risk that law enforcement faces every day, Officer Charles Irvine Jr.’s death touched our community in a very visceral way. His short career will long be remembered for the degree of humanity shown to the residents of this district. A visible landmark honoring his life and contributions is warranted and deserved,” Sen. Taylor said.

Officer Irvine, 23, died on June 7, 2018 after a violent crash near 76th and Silver Spring Dr. Ladell Harrison, the driver of the vehicle that was fleeing from Officer Irvine and his partner at the time of the crash, was convicted of causing the death of Officer Irvine and was sentenced in April to 30 years in prison and another 20 years extended supervision.