Everstream Providing Free Fares for Hop Riders this Holiday Season

Fiber network provider furthers investment in Milwaukee through streetcar partnership including a festive holiday-themed streetcar debuting this month

Milwaukee – Everstream, the business-only fiber network, broadened its investment in Milwaukee today through a new partnership with The Hop, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The Cleveland-based fiber network provider will provide free fares to all streetcar riders through the end of the year while also collaborating with The Hop on a festive, holiday-themed streetcar to serve as another destination in the heart of the city this holiday season.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Everstream to the Milwaukee community and The Hop family,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “We’re proud to partner with a company that shares our vision for a more connected and forward-thinking city, and we’re thrilled that our streetcar riders will benefit from their investment in Milwaukee. The holiday season is packed with wonderful downtown events, and thanks to Everstream, The Hop will continue to be a fun and free way to access all that our city has to offer.”

Everstream recently announced the completion of its first two high-capacity fiber rings, totaling 172 network miles, which encircle the city’s western suburbs. The company is investing $27 million in Milwaukee and by the end of 2020, Everstream plans to further expand the fiber network to a total of 560 miles. Coinciding with Everstream’s expansion into Milwaukee, the company has opened a new downtown field office that will grow to more than 20 new Milwaukee-based employees.

“Just as The Hop serves as a next-generation transit network fostering connections throughout the city, Everstream is providing the businesses of greater Milwaukee a new option for connectivity with the recent launch of our high-capacity, business-only fiber network,” Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey said. “We’re proud to partner with The Hop and work together to continue moving Milwaukee forward.”

Everstream’s sponsorship of free streetcar fares begins this Saturday, Nov. 2, when The Hop officially enters its second year of operations, and continues through Dec. 31. The Everstream-branded and holiday-themed streetcar will debut later in November to coincide with the City’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

For more information on The Hop, visit www.thehopmke.com.

