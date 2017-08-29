EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce’s Pastor Says She Has Already Made a ‘Significant Donation’ to Her Houston Hometown

Queen Bey has always been about her business and when it comes to her Houston hometown, she is no different. While she has not publicly disclosed or confirmed any of the rumors pertaining to her donation, her Pastor Rudy Rasmus has.

Many celebrities including Kevin Heart, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Timberlake and Kim Kardashian have made it their business to reach out to the Houston residents and The American Red Cross, to aid them in rebuilding and reviving the city and the people within.

Beyoncè Gisselle Knowles, born and raised in Houston Texas has always been the poster child for donating and giving back. Her pastor says that the Queen “gives a lot but without the fanfare.”

Bey has always kept her life and financial endeavors private. She has humbly given more than any of us will ever know.

According to Rasmus who is the pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Houston Texas, He and Bey have teamed up to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

TMZ reported that, Kevin Hart called out Bey and Jay-Z to donate to $25k. There are also rumors she’s already given $7 million, but Pastor Rudy — who performed the Carters’ wedding — says don’t expect her to confirm any of that.

“She’s starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected,” Rasmus tells ET’s Kevin Frazier via FaceTime. “She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas.” It was just last weekend that Hurricane Harvey entered the state of Texas as a category 4 hurricane. It gradually went from a Hurricane to a tropical thunderstorm. There have been many reports that have confirmed the damages that have left families stranded, homes and streets flooded and worse, some residents deceased. “Right now, we are setting up a donations and collections center where we can collect some really needed items for people who have been forced out of their homes, acting sort of as a center for all of the materials and goods folks are going to need to rebuild,” Rasmus says about their current efforts. “We are also going to be coordinating volunteers who are going to go into these neighborhoods, and start helping to rebuild some of these homes for the most needy in our city.” Prayers most certainly go out to the presidents of Houston Texas in such terrible time of need. CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE HOUSTON FLOOD RELIEF FUND

Sources: TMZ, Antoinette Bueno (ET)