Expectant Mothers Showered With Gifts

The term baby shower has not always been a phrase, but the traditions associated with it date back generations and changes with cultures. In India they call it seemantha, in which it is held in the 6thor 8thmonth of pregnancy. During this time the mother receives dry fruits and is “showered” with other gifts. Music is also played during a concert that is believed to please the baby’s ears.

Other parts of the world have their own rituals even here in America; the traditions could vary depending on ethnic background. Here in Milwaukee one type of baby shower took place that was not in my research.

On Saturday March 23rd, The Sherman Phoenix was the site of a Community Baby shower hosted by It takes a Village Mke. The team, headed by Vanessa Johnson, put together a beautiful showing of resources for expectant mothers. From healthy eating education to pregnancy yoga, the event had it all. Vibez, a business located inside the Sherman Phoenix, also pampered mothers with pedicures and massages.

“I really needed this…Everything!” One woman said to me as she expressed her gratitude.

The first of its kind for the organization was a huge success a the event seen over 1000 guests, including Alderwomam Coggs who has been a strong community advocate for such events. At its Conclusion mothers’ to be also received gift bags as well.

It certainly takes a village to raise a child and the support starts in the womb. Congratulations to all the mothers let them and their children experience long healthy lives.