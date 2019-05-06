Express Yourself Milwaukee Presents KINTSUGI

This year’s special guest artists include: Matthew Mixon, a L.A.-based writer and director originally fromMilwaukee and best known for the documentary Yesterday Was Everything (2017); forthcoming films include The Milwaukee Project and Half Man. Randi Strong, a dancer with over 20 years professional experience in the entertainment industry including producing international corporate events, performing on primetime TV in So You Think You Can Dance, choreographing for Olympic athletes and touring on international stages; Cammie Griffin, recently on tour to China with international percussion sensation STOMP and also a Studio Coordinator with Children’s Learning Adventure in Las Vegas and Milwaukee-based singer/songwriter B-Free who holds a B.A. in Vocal Performance and a Master’s Degree in Music Education and performs both locally and nationally; B-Free is also lead vocalist of the popular group Foreign Goods and collaborates often with lyricist-producer Klassik, bringing her commitment to music into her own community.

In addition to these guest artists, the work of Khalil Coleman, a former EXYOMKE youth when he was in high school, will also be featured in KINTSUGI. Khalil is now a teacher who works on healing the Milwaukee community. As part of his work, he writes and publishes books about Milwaukee including Time & Place ‘In the Life of B and K’. His second book, Time and Place, Keylanda’s Story, has been adapted into a live four-act play that will be incorporated into the creative arc of KINTSUGI.

When asked why Express Yourself chose Kintsugi as its theme this year, Kevin Christensen of the EXYOMKE Production Team had this to say, “This year’s theme is special because it allows us to explore a culture outside of our own, which lets us break away from any cultural tendencies or ruts that might otherwise inhibit our own improvement and creativity. In my mind, creativity is often the most overlooked trait any adult needs to develop. Even in the most mundane of workplaces, creativity allows a team to problem solve or work more efficiently, helping an individual advance their career. Express Yourself helps foster that creativity by creating an environment where ideas and concepts can be shared freely, while encouraged with constructive criticism to create a professional-level performance.”

Added George Jones, also with the Production Team, “The creative art process as a means to repair the soul, mend the broken spirit and repair bonds with the self, is thoughtfully encapsulated in this year’s theme of Kintsugi. This year’s show affords many dynamic voices, perspectives and shining lights the opportunity to come together and share all of our talents. EXYOMKE is important to the community at large because of its authenticity of heart through the arts.”

When asked why the work of EXYOMKE is so important, Guest Artist Dancer Randi Strong said, “I have seen very quickly in my first year of being involved with this program that it is a crucial constant in the childhoods of many. I am fortunate to be playing a small part in bringing their show to life. Isn’t that ironic? . . . It’s viewed as me helping them, but the joy it brings me to dance with the students and teachers far surpasses anything I could ever give.”