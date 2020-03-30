Families Coping with Quarantine

Isn’t it nice to know that there are good things happening due to this coronavirus quarantine. For instance, many people are with their families. Family time is something that rarely happens in many households in America. Many American families don’t have the time to spend with each other typically because of work.

Well, with this craziness of an pandemic, many people are finally home. This is by far the most amazing part of the quarantine because it brings about quality time with your kids and spouse. Granted, this may not be the most ideal lifestyle for some, for others this is the most valuable experience they’ve had in a while.

Now, don’t get me wrong, breaks from the family are needed at times but right now is surely the best time for a family embrace. This is a great time to play family games, watch movies, have those deep conversations, and teach the kids new things.

This is also a test of preparation. If you want to have some control over what’s going on it would be helpful to create a schedule. Have activities planned. Set times. Plan the week if you want.

Plan times for games, for work, for lunch and dinner, for free time, exercise, and more. The ball is in your hand. Have fun with your family. Hug them tight. Plan for your legacy. Get to know your kids well.

Here’s a list of some classic todos with the family.

* Play board games (have a tournament)

* Movies and tv shows binging

* Make a scavenger hunt

* Do a puzzle together

* Create your own board game

* Play charades or pictionary

* Keep the balloon up

* Play hide and seek

* Crafting activities

* Make playdough

* Build an obstacle course

* Put on a play

* Build forts and have a pillow fight

* Dance parties

* Make cards

* YouTube Videos

* Tik Tok Videos

After all that’s what it’s all about.