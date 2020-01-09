Family Mourning 28-Year Old Successful Realtor Abducted and Killed in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN — Monique Baugh, a 28-year old successful realtor and mother of two from Minnesota, was reportedly found dead in an alley after being abducted and then shot three times. Police have since arrested 41-year old Cedric Lamont Berry, who has an extensive criminal record, in connection to the horrible crime

According to reports, police officers responded to an alley in the Willard-Hay section of the city on December 31, 2019 when a gunshot detection system alerted them to three gunshots. There, Baugh was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her hands bound with tape.

An hour before that, police responded to a shooting in Baugh’s home that she shared with her boyfriend, an area rapper known as Momoh, and their 2 children. Berry, the alleged shooter, barged into the home while wearing a black mask with two eye holes and repeatedly shot Momoh before fleeing.

Momoh called the police, who later found him on the floor of his bedroom covered in blood, surrounded by his 1-year old and 3-year old daughters. Police said he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Moreover, an investigation revealed Baugh had a schedule to show a house to a prospective client on that day. Video footage from across the street of the house showed Baugh being forced into the back of a U-Haul vehicle. It was the same vehicle seen at the home where Momoh was shot.

The motive for the crime was still unclear, but police said Berry is a rival drug dealer of Momoh. Investigators also found that Momoh had recently signed a recording contract for rap music and had been displaying a lot of cash on social media.

Berry is charged with kidnapping and second-degree murder in Baugh’s death, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years. He is also charged with second-degree murder for attempting to kill Momoh, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Berry, who has past convictions for manslaughter, drug dealing, drug possession, aggravated robbery, illegal weapons possession, and fleeing police, is being held on a $2 million bond.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the future of Baugh’s children in the wake of her death. It has so far raised more than $30,000 and Baugh’s employer, Kris Lindahl Real Estate, has also donated $10,000, according to the fundraiser.