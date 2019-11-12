Fee just $10 for snow plowing license in Milwaukee

As winter has made an unwelcome early arrival in Milwaukee, Alderman Cavalier Johnson is reminding snow removal operators that they can obtain a snow plowing equipment license for just $10 – and get their contact information posted online so potential customers can more easily contact them.

The City of Milwaukee does not plow alleys within the city, and city ordinance requires any person, firm or corporation engaged in the business of removing snow or ice from public sidewalks or public alleys to obtain a license to do so. Residents will typically band together to hire a contractor to plow their alley during the winter, and when contractors obtain a snow plowing equipment license their information can be readily found by prospective customers, Alderman Johnson said.

“In the past we’ve heard from residents that it is increasingly difficult to find contractors to do the (plowing) work. I urge more private plow contractors to get their licenses so they can connect with residents in need of their services,” the alderman said.

Licensed plowing contractors are listed on the License Division web page atmilwaukee.gov/license – and that is also where the snow plowing equipment license applications can be found.

Applicants can also email questions to [email protected].