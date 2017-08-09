Feud Between Brandy and Monica Reignites After Both Celebrities Profess Their Love and Appreciation For the Late Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston… It’s almost impossible to say (or read in this case) Whitney’s name without thinking ‘Legacy.’

Today (August 9th) would have been the singer’s 53rd birthday and all around the world fans are showing their love and appreciation for all Ms. Houston has done.

In that category of people include both rnb icons, Monica Brown and Brandy Norwood.

For those who are new to the ‘Brandy/Monica feud‘ it was supposedly squashed when both celebs received Grammy for their 90s classic “The Boy Is Mine.”

Well, apparently when it comes to the celebs’ relationship with Whitney Houston, fire seems to ‘automatically reignite.’

Monica Brown did what any appreciative and inspired artist would do on the day of a legend’s birthday.. she posted a kind tribute to the great Whitney.

And if Twitter and Instagram users told the story, it would be that Brandy just had to get in the picture and make sure everyone knew how close she really was to Whitney.

All of that was said after Brandy Posted approx. four different Instagram posts that showed gratitude to Houston. (Well, four in counting because last I checked there were three….now there’s four) Here’s one of them.

Of course after getting so much negative attention from Monica fans, Brandy decided to clap back.

“Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans,” Brandy began. “It’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me… but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!!…Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us…we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did about anything else.”

She wasn’t done there. Brandy also wrote:

“I’m heartbroken that she isn’t here and the things I say about her are my true feelings and based on the things she said to me. #Torch is a purpose and it is an understanding to help me get through the fact that she passed period the way she did and passed on my birthday. I’m crushed for life because of it. It’s petty for everything that I say about Whitney for someone to have the audacity to think it’s about someone else other than her.”

Fans of Monica were not trying to hear anything the rnb celeb had to say.

Brandy.

2/11, her birthday but she makes it about Whitney.

8/9, Whitney’s birthday but she makes it about herself. pic.twitter.com/fdwxol00xL — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) August 9, 2017

Apparently, this is not the first time the ‘Full Moon’ singer has done this, but in her defense she has done nothing wrong.

She ends her rant by saying she is to ‘real’ to be ‘fake.’ I’ll let you be the judge. Was Brandy doing too much?

Sources: Kendall Fisher (ENews!), Shanequa Golding (Vibe)