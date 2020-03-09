Fight in the Mind

How easy is it to become content when we’re unhappy? How easy is it to give up when things get rocky? It’s so easy to pretend like we’re happy when we’re really not. It’s almost like we feel a need to act like everything’s OK when we know it isn’t.

Sometimes when we feel sad or depressed we isolate ourselves from people. Sure, at times it’s because we don’t want others to know the mental/emotional trouble we’re in. But many times we keep our true emotions, feelings, and state of mind to ourselves simply because we don’t want to feel like a burden.

Truthfully speaking, I’ve found myself in this place many times. If I’m feeling down or have an attitude I often times like to stay away from people. For some odd reason I always felt that I shouldn’t complain about life to anyone.

Because of this thinking I began to pile issue upon issue in the back of my mind. I would put everything before how I felt. I’d help others constantly, doing favors or listening to other people’s feelings. I’d try to be a helping hand when in reality I had some major problems that needed attention.

Depression and suicidal thoughts easily sink in when we neglect ourselves. Our true feelings mean a lot, though many times our feelings are lying to us. Do you know the feeling?

Have you ever told yourself you were ugly? Well, that was a lie. You ever told yourself you weren’t enough? That was a lie. You ever felt weak? Granted you may have felt that way, but the fact that you are weak is a complete lie.

I say all that to say, sometimes the problem is that we can’t see these lies as they come. We believe the lying thoughts that infect our mind.

Because of this, it’s important to express how you feel to people you trust—People that take you seriously. When you feel yourself headed to a dark place grab a friend or get some help. Believe or not, your mind is the most powerful tool we were given.

You mind controls everything about you. It controls the decisions you make, your preferences, your whereabouts, who you surround yourself with, and how you treat others.

It’s important to always check in with yourself. Facing your emotions is a difficult task for most but it’s necessary. Emotional intelligence is a true necessity in this lifetime. Knowing when you need to let it out can play a huge roll in your mental health.

So if you’ve been battling within, take control this week. If you need help get help. If you know you’ve been isolating yourself, be around loved ones. If you need professional help, get it. Whatever it takes do it. Make it happen because you matter to people more than you could ever imagine.