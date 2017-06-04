Fight at Kindergarten Graduation Party Between Two Boys Leaves Father Dead

Graduations are usually full of joy and happiness, especially if it is your 6 your old son. Unfortunately in the case of a Luzerne County Man, what started out as a celebration ended up being a fatally dangerous situation.

According to WNEP News, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Devon Brown. Brown was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the graduation celebration said that the shooting happened after two boys began fighting. Brown’s family said he planned the party for his child and other kindergartners.

Brown’s wife, Antionette Nimmons, said it was supposed to be a day to celebrate her 6-year-old son’s graduation from kindergarten, but instead, it was where she lost her loving husband.

Witnesses said it happened Wednesday night around 8pm after a fight between the two little boys escalated and the adults got involved.

The man accused of killing Brown is said to be 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison of New York.

“I want people to know this was not a random act. These individuals knew each other,” said Stefanie Salavantis, Luzerne County district attorney.

Apparently, the two boys got into an altercation and when the adults got involved it escalated into a homicide.

“They both graduated from kindergarten yesterday. His friend is the one who he allegedly gave a black eye too, but he didn’t have a black eye. They were just rough playing like boys do,” Nimmons said reerencing the two boys who had got into a fight.

Nimmons said now all she can do is stay strong for her two children and keep the positive memories of Brown alive.

She also says he was a wonderful father and a role model to other kids in the neighborhood.

“He was outgoing, funny, goofy, always the center of attention, always had everybody laughing,” Nimmons said.

Jamison is described as a black man, 6’1″, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sneakers and tight fitting blue jeans with large white blotches and a long-sleeved white pullover shirt. He may also be wearing a blue denim shirt.

“I just really hope justice will be served. That’s what will make me feel better,” Brown’s wife said.

