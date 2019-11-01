Finance and Personnel Committee recommends funding for emergency housing

Statement from Alderwoman Chantia Lewis

November 1, 2019

At yesterday’s Finance and Personnel Committee hearing a budget amendment was recommended for approval that allocates $300,000 for the creation of an emergency housing program. The amendment was offered to provide additional resources toward supporting families at their time of greatest need and help prevent homelessness.

The emergency housing program would allow families to be in a home environment in lieu of a shelter to provide dignity during a trying time for families. The goal is to support those who are displaced from their homes due to lead hazards or domestic violence, and provide transitional support for families who are homeless.

I want to thank my colleagues on the committee for their support of this budget amendment as it creates a program that will address a critical need in our community. Community Advocates (who will administer this program) testified at committee that there is a vast need for more housing support, and as winter arrives, there will be a shortage of housing support services over the next several months.

Providing our families with basic needs such as housing should always be a top priority, and I look forward to supporting this amendment at the full Common Council meeting next week.