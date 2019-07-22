Do you ever wonder why you’re here? You ever feel like you know you should be doing something but you just don’t know what it is? Do you other feel like your life has no purpose? Well, understand you are not alone.

Many people wake up day in and day out without knowing what keeps them going. They may be happy. They may be successful or maybe not. Either way they just don’t know why they are here.

They just know they wake up to go to work to come home and take care of their family—Which is completely necessary. But there is nothing like knowing what you’re living for. There’s nothing like living for an impact—To make a difference.

It’s easy to exist but to be purpose driven means to live with a force. Your purpose is the reason why you live. It’s living with intention. It’s about being proactive to life not just reactive. When you walk in your purpose you look at life from a unique perspective. You don’t just look at life from a surface level. You find it’s true meaning.

No matter who you are and where you’re from you have a purpose. And although everyone has a purpose, everyone’s purpose different. Even if your purpose is similar to someone else’s, it’s still different in its own way simply because we all are different.

Finding your purpose is a process. For me, I feel that I didn’t find my purpose until I faced a near death experience. Four years ago I found myself being shot in an armed robbery. Because of that I began to question my career and current lifestyle at that time.

I began to spend a lot of time alone. I began to reflect. I knew it wasn’t an accident that my life was spared that day and I knew there was something greater in store for me. As a mother, I knew it was only right for me to still be here.

In my alone time I did a lot of journaling, assessing, and reflecting. I wrote about where I was in life and how I felt. I assessed the people around me and the things I did in my spare time. I reflected on my actions and how I could overall make myself a better person.

I did lots of connecting with my higher power and seeking inspirational messages. I personally believe that’s where it starts. It starts with what you believe. You have to know that you’re here for a reason.

Although finding yourself isn’t an easy task it’s so rewarding. It’s exciting to know that you have a special space and place in this world. It’s motivating to know someone somewhere is counting on the future me. It’s inspiring to know that the things I’ve been through in the past is only helping me to become the greatest me. Also, it’s awesome knowing I don’t have be perfect before I walk in my purpose because your purpose helps you grow.

Finding your purpose is a process just like anything else. It’s not something you know right away. It takes time but the more time you begin to spend with yourself and the more you begin to find those natural gifts and hidden gems within, the sooner you will know why. No one can discover your purpose but you. So clear out the noise and tune into you. There’s a purpose within.