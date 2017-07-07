First Black-Owned Mobile Hair Shop Opens Second Location in Washington D.C

One time for all the independent black women who strive to be great everyday. We can now add another one of those women to the list, her name is DeJuan Burns, and she is at it again with another hair salon.

This time, the shop is mobile. The initial De Glam Shop, which is located in the metropolitan areas of Washington D.C., was where the owner announced the opening of her second shop.. on wheels.

According to Fox 5 News, salon owner Dejuan Burns owns the very first mobile hair salon in D.C. Talk about creating history !

DeJuan is a Celebrity Stylist and has styled hair for many celebrities such as The Comedy Central cast, Choices the Show (series), The Big Mo Show, Maurice Brooks the Comedian, The movie “The Competition” produced by Charlie Grant, Minerals Make up Company, George Clinton and family, the “Illusion” girls singing group, DC writer/publisher “Adoria” and a host of other locals and celebrities.

“It’s important to educate my clients about not only taking care of their hair in between salon visits but maintaining healthy hair as a lifestyle beyond the salon,” the salon owner says.

Dejuan takes pride in motivating her clients to maintain a healthy hair lifestyle. Holding classes and seminars, the owner makes sure that she goes above and beyond for individuals who are interested in learning more about how to maintain hair and all that goes with it.

With more than 15 years under her belt, the stylist even has her own signature hair care line. The importance of giving back to her community falls as a priority as well, so offering free stylist services for veterans and those suffering with severe hair loss from cancer is how she does her part in the community.

DeJuan Burns is one of the many reasons we still have hope today as black individuals and entrepreneurs. Acts of kindness, motivation and empowerment are three of the many key factors appreciated by the black community.

Hats off to you Dejuan Burns!

Sources: Black News