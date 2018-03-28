First Professional baseball team to be named after an African American woman

Chicago, IL (BlackNews.com) — The National Urban Baseball League is pleased to announce that it will be the first professional baseball league to have a team named after an African American woman, Attorney Vickie Pasley. The team, which will be based in Chicago, will be called the Vickie Pasley All Stars.

The league is scheduled to start this year’s season on May 25, 2018. They have already secured players, organized teams and have established a league schedule. They especially want to bring this league to southern cities that don’t have professional sports teams, and they want their teams to be a vehicle that will provide affordable family entertainment, as well as an meet-and-greet opportunities for family, friends and neighbors throughout the summer months.

Mike Mayden, coach and founder of The National Urban Baseball League, says he wants to rekindle the hopes and dreams of countless baseball players that felt like their dreams of playing professional baseball had pass them by.

He comments, “We want the youth, the teen, the adults and the seniors to come out and enjoy themselves at the ballpark with each day having a special theme (Jazz/Blues Night, Senior Citizen Day, Gospel Night, Open Mic Night, Family & Friends Old School Night, and Game Day @ The Park).”

Support is needed

The success and continuation of this league is based on financial support that is being appealed to local businesses, as well as community and church leaders for their sponsorship (outfield banner arranging from $750 – $2,500). Others who are interested in becoming a sponsor should contact the league at 773-744-1040.

Donations are also being accepted online via the following link:

www.nupbl.com/GoFundMe.html

For more details about The National Urban Baseball League, visit www.nupbl.com