First Stage’s Free Class Day will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020

Name of Event: Free Class Day

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Time: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Description: Sample a Summer Theater Academy class with First Stage’s Free Class Day. Students in grades K-12 can participate in a free 30-minute Theater Academy class, followed by a brief presentation and Q & A session. Families will learn more about Summer Academy and what students will experience when immersing in Acting, Musical Theater, Improvisation and much more. Free Class Day sessions are held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited –advanced registration is recommended.

Cost: Free

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 West Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Website: www.FirstStage.org/ freeclass

Phone: (414) 267-2970