Five in-person voting centers will be open Tuesday

The City of Milwaukee on Friday announced five in-person voting centers for Tuesday’s election – just a fraction of the 180 polling sites that are usually open on election day.

Officials had said previously that they expected to have 10 to 12 voting sites, or possibly fewer, open for in-person voting citywide.

A severe shortage of poll workers has forced the city to decrease the number of polling locations. According to a statement from the city Friday, only 350 poll workers are slated to work the election, down from about 1,400 the city normally has.

The voting centers are:

Aldermanic Districts 1*, 3 and 6: Riverside High School, 1615 E. Locust St.

Aldermanic Districts 2, 5 and 9: Marshall High School, 4141 N. 64th St.

Aldermanic Districts 4*, 12 and 14: South Division High School, 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Aldermanic Districts 7*, 10, and 15: Washington High School, 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.

Aldermanic Districts 8, 11, and 13: Hamilton High School, 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.

Exceptions denoted with asterisks are: