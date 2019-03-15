Flood Watch in Effect, March 18-22 Marks Flood Safety Awareness Week

Residents reminded to take steps to stay safe during flooding events

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for southern Wisconsin in effect until 7 am on Friday, March 15. The combination of warm air and periods of rain has led to a rapid erosion of the snowpack. With the ground still frozen, direct runoff increases the chances of flooding. Ahead of Flood Safety Awareness Week, the Milwaukee Health Department is reminding residents on how to stay safe during flooding events.

“Wisconsin has seen a great deal of precipitation this winter, and we are expecting flooding this spring when it all melts,” said Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik. “It’s important for residents to prepare now before flooding starts.”

Follow these tips to prepare before a flood:

· Stock an emergency supply kit. Kits should include a three-day supply of food and water, cell phone and charger, flashlight and batteries, can opener, first aid kit, extra cash, and a change of clothes.

· Move electronics off the floor. If there is an active flood warning, move electric appliances off the floor and make sure your sump pump is working and has a battery-operated backup.

· Consider adding flood insurance. Standard insurance policies generally don’t cover flooding. Flood insurance is available for homeowners, renters, and business owners through the National Flood Insurance Program.