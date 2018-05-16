Food Fight: Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members

Article courtesy of FOX Business via “The Rundown”

Amazon has fired another shot across the supermarket industry’s bow.

Whole Foods has debuted a loyalty program that offers special discounts to Amazon Prime customers.

Among the perks include 10 percent off hundreds of sale items and rotating weekly specials.

So far, the perks are available in Florida and will roll out to all other stores starting this summer.

The new strategy is seen intensifying a price war in the $800 billion U.S. grocery industry.

“This new Prime benefit at Whole Foods market is a perfect pairing of healthy and delicious food at even more affordable prices,” said Cam Sibay, Vice president, Amazon prime. “Ours vision is thatevery day Prime makes your life better, easier and more fun, and shopping at Whole Foods Market with exclusive deals and savings is all of this and more.”