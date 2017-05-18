Food Truck Festivals of America First Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Coming to the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, May 20th
Milwaukee, WI – Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) is coming to Milwaukee for the first ever Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Waukesha, WI. The festival will take place at the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from noon – 6 p.m. (VIP Hour from 11 a.m. – noon). (This event is held rain or shine – but if it’s raining, the beer and dining areas will be moved inside).
As the food truck trend continues to grow, so does one of Wisconsin’s most anticipated food truck events. This year, over 20 food trucks will be serving up everything from gourmet sliders and fall off the bone BBQ to delicious donuts and tasty ice cream. And be sure to stop by some of the 20+ local, regional, and national craft brewers who will be on site. Participating food trucks include:
- Blue Cow Creperie – Specialty Crepes
- Dan-O’s Donuts – Mini Donuts & Breakfast
- Gypsy Soul Food – Vegetarian & Vegan Options
- Meat on the Street – Fillipino Cuisine
- Pig Tailz – Specialty Hot Dogs
- Slide – Sliders & Homemade Potato Chips
- Smokin’ L’s BBQ
- Soho Gourmet Cuisine – Asian Fusion
- The Rolling Cones – Superior Dairy Ice Cream
- Toast – Grilled Paninis
- Wok & Roll – Asian Fare
- The Densons – Burgers, Gyros, Tacos & Fries
- Sweet Perfections – Cakes & Pastries
- Haynes Kitchen – Cheesesteak and Hotdogs
- Next Level Vegans
- Punjabi Palace – Indian Cuisine
- Elcoqui – Puerto Rican Cusine
- AND MANY MORE!
And, if you bring a non-perishable food item to drop in the Food Pantry of Waukesha County’s buckets at the festival, FTFA will give you one of our popular FTFA koozies!
And to find the perfect beer to go with your food, chat with the experts from some of the country’s best craft brewers who will be pouring your favorite brews. Some of the brewers include:
- Raised Grain Brewery
- Leinekugels
- Henry Weinhard’s
- Lakefront Brewery
- Lake Louie Brewing
- Great Lakes Brewing Company
- Titletown Brewing Company
- Wisconsin Brewing
- Furthermore Beer
- Lombardi Brewing Company
- North American Breweries
- Hopothesis Beer Company
A list of all participating trucks and breweries will be available online at www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com as the festival approaches.
Leave a Reply