Food Truck Festivals of America First Annual Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Coming to the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, May 20th

Milwaukee, WI – Food Truck Festivals of America (FTFA) is coming to Milwaukee for the first ever Milwaukee Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival in Waukesha, WI. The festival will take place at the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from noon – 6 p.m. (VIP Hour from 11 a.m. – noon). (This event is held rain or shine – but if it’s raining, the beer and dining areas will be moved inside).

As the food truck trend continues to grow, so does one of Wisconsin’s most anticipated food truck events. This year, over 20 food trucks will be serving up everything from gourmet sliders and fall off the bone BBQ to delicious donuts and tasty ice cream. And be sure to stop by some of the 20+ local, regional, and national craft brewers who will be on site. Participating food trucks include:

Blue Cow Creperie – Specialty Crepes

Dan-O’s Donuts – Mini Donuts & Breakfast

Gypsy Soul Food – Vegetarian & Vegan Options

Meat on the Street – Fillipino Cuisine

Pig Tailz – Specialty Hot Dogs

Slide – Sliders & Homemade Potato Chips

Smokin’ L’s BBQ

Soho Gourmet Cuisine – Asian Fusion

The Rolling Cones – Superior Dairy Ice Cream

Toast – Grilled Paninis

Wok & Roll – Asian Fare

The Densons – Burgers, Gyros, Tacos & Fries

Sweet Perfections – Cakes & Pastries

Haynes Kitchen – Cheesesteak and Hotdogs

Next Level Vegans

Punjabi Palace – Indian Cuisine

Elcoqui – Puerto Rican Cusine

AND MANY MORE!





And, if you bring a non-perishable food item to drop in the Food Pantry of Waukesha County’s buckets at the festival, FTFA will give you one of our popular FTFA koozies!

And to find the perfect beer to go with your food, chat with the experts from some of the country’s best craft brewers who will be pouring your favorite brews. Some of the brewers include:

Raised Grain Brewery

Leinekugels

Henry Weinhard’s

Lakefront Brewery

Lake Louie Brewing

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Titletown Brewing Company

Wisconsin Brewing

Furthermore Beer

Lombardi Brewing Company

North American Breweries

Hopothesis Beer Company





A list of all participating trucks and breweries will be available online at www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com as the festival approaches.