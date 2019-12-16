For the Life of Me: A Book by LaShawnda S Wilkins

LaShawnda S Wilkins, speaker, entrepreneur, Executive Producer of the famous MKE Table Talk, has added another title. Wilkins is of course a star contributor for us here at the Community Journal, adding published Author to her arsenal.

The book titled “For the Life of Me,” was celebrated In conjunction with her 30th birthday, in style at the R&Z Art Galleria. The venue which is located at 823 W National was decorated and tables lined with gold and black decor, housers the VIP guest. Bottles of Moët champagne, and so much food you could get seconds was also readily available. Family, friend, community leaders we all came out to support this monumental event for Ms Wilkins, may you continue to thrive my colleague and friend.