Forman Mills Job Fair

Milwaukee is in for a treat as Forman Mills joins our community. Forman Mills is a very well known warehouse throughout the nation, providing affordable cost for fashion. Their mantra, “Stretch Those Bills” speak for itself as the prices are extremely low in comparison to the brands that they carry.

They carry many different styles for all types of customers. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for a casual outing, activewear, or even school uniforms, you can be sure to find it there. Their wide variety of clothes attract all types of customers from moms looking to purchase clothes for the kids, to well known community figures, and even celebrities.

The Forman Mills hiring center, located at 5370 West Fon Du Lac Ave, is currently hosting on spot interviews until September 26th from 10am to 6pm. They are looking for retail superstars including; store managers, assistant managers, floor managers, customer service, sales associates, cashiers, and more. Full time and Part time positions are available and evenings and weekends are mandatory.

This is an amazing opportunity for our city all the way around. With Milwaukee being the 2nd most poverty stricken neighborhood in the nation, according to CBS News in 2015, more jobs is nothing less than a great asset to our city. Plus, the low cost apparel should help many families save more money, while not compromising on value.

I, personally, am excited when opportunities like this present themselves. More so because we live in a city where certain opportunities occur and no one in the community finds out about it until it’s too late. Yet, Forman Mills is extremely dedicated to catering to the center of the north side.

For anyone who cannot attend the on spot interviews, there’s still hope for you. Just email your resume and cover letter to [email protected], apply online at www.formanmills.com, or call (855)436-5627.