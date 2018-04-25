Former Green Bay Packer LeRoy Butler to Keynote Event for Milwaukee Teacher Education Center

MILWAUKEE – April 25, 2018 – The Milwaukee Teacher Education Center (MTEC) hosts its first Achieve the Dream fundraiser luncheon on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Iron Horse Hotel. MTEC supports teacher recruitment and retention. Achieve the Dream is an uplifting and inspiring event that will encourage attendees to believe, achieve and soar to reaching their dreams.

Former Green Bay Packer strong safety and inventor of the Lambeau Leap – Mr. LeRoy Butler – is the keynote speaker for the inaugural celebration luncheon. LeRoy will share his personal journey of achieving his dreams through his unique gifts and talents. Attendees will be inspired by LeRoy’s story from being wheelchair bond as a child to leaping into the stands with fans in Green Bay. The event includes a silent auction, lunch, and entertainment.

WHERE: The Iron Horse Hotel

500 W. Florida St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

WHEN: Friday, April 27

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

VIP Reception – 11:00 am

WHO: Educators, business professionals, non-profit leaders and media are invited to attend.

WHAT: The event will also support student achievement via academics and culture with ongoing new parent and student engagement programs.

About The Milwaukee Teacher Education Center

MTEC innovates learning for its youth and adult learners. MTEC is an expert in providing life-long learning opportunities to its students and adults. It creates a pipeline of skilled and highly engaged educators and a supportive environment to ensure longevity in the profession. For more than 20 years, through its rigorous programs, MTEC has provided more than 2,000, highly qualified teachers for Wisconsin schools. Through our charter school program, Milwaukee Environmental Science Academy (MESA), high expectations for students, staff and families result in increased student achievement.