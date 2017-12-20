UPDATE: Red Kettles Return To 40 Milwaukee County Locations Following Threats

This is the last week the bell ringers will be out

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — About 40 red kettles in Milwaukee County have returned to their locations after threats were made to three Salvation Army employees Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, who is known to police, is a former kettle worker that was being dismissed.

Major Steven Merritt, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, made the decision Wednesday morning.

“We feel confident in the Milwaukee Police Department’s investigation to find the known suspect,” Merritt said. “We will do everything to support them.”

All of the kettle workers scheduled to these sites were interviewed and no worker was sent out who did not want to go.

This is a crucial fundraising time for The Salvation Army, with only three bell ringing days to go. As of December 20, the Red Kettle Campaign has brought in $2.2 million. The Red Kettle Campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Although the bell ringers will stop collecting donations on December 23, the Red Kettle Campaign will continue on until January 31, 2018.

Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the backpack and school supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and our Emergency Lodge.

How You Can Help:

By Mail, send in a check:

The Salvation Army

11315 W. Watertown Plank Road

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Salvation Army 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Text “Milwaukee” to 41444

Make the best gift you can in any kettle

Donate online at www.SAmilwaukee.org

Purchase a season pass pin

This is the last week the bell ringers will be out

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Salvation Army employee and bell ringer were threatened at knife point Tuesday afternoon. The same suspect also called The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Citadel Corps and threatened the life of a Salvation Army officer there.

The two threats happened at the Walgreens on 68th Street and Brown Deer Road. No money was taken during the incident. The suspect, who is known to police, is a former kettle worker that was being dismissed.

For the safety of our volunteers and staff, The Salvation Army is closing a number of key kettle locations for the day. Because a bulk of red kettle donations come in the evening, it is unknown what the loss of donations would be for tonight, however, these kettles average $5,000 to $6,500 a day. When the suspect is caught, the surrounding kettles will be put out again.

This is a crucial fundraising time for us, with only four bell ringing days to go. As of December 19, the Red Kettle Campaign has brought in $2.2 million. The Red Kettle Campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million. Although the bell ringers will stop collecting donations on December 23, the Red Kettle Campaign will continue on until January 31, 2018.

Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the backpack and school supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and our Emergency Lodge.

How You Can Help: