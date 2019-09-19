Founder of Black-Owned Health Clinic Celebrates 20 Years of Helping Patients Deal With Pain

PT Works, an Atlanta-based clinic owned by HBCU graduate Teresa Bristol, offers holistic physical therapy to help patients manage chronic pain.

Atlanta, GA — Offering a unique diversity of care by treating patients from birth to seniors as well as both common and rare conditions, PT Works offers holistic physical therapy services in its growing Atlanta office. When owner Teresa Bristol launched her career two decades ago, she was given the rare opportunity to manage a full pediatric case load in an outpatient clinic, and now creates customized plans for children through adults. She specializes in issues such as developmental delays, cerebral palsy and torticollis as well as sports-related injuries including ACL tears, ankle sprains, shoulder and back issues and more.

“Dreams of success nestled in my head at a tender age when resources and exposure were extremely limited. Perseverance, commitment and dedication to develop, nurture and expand my expertise helped me create the thriving physical therapy practice of my dreams. I’m doing what I love and loving what I do,” said Bristol, who has an undergraduate degree in physical therapy degree from Florida A&M University as well as a doctorate in the philosophy of physical therapy from Nova Southeastern University.

Bristol recently launched a new website at http://ptworks4pain.com, offering the latest on her customized services and information for new patients.

Her growing physical therapy practice combines her extensive clinical background with her love for people and service to others. Teresa connects with a variety of organizations to increase community awareness about health, wellness and fitness. She provided court-side treatment for Albany Technical College’s basketball team and delivered humanitarian aid to natives of Port de Paix, Haiti with a multi-disciplinarian health care team.

“No matter where someone lives, what their age or what they are going through, I am trained to look at the whole person and help them increase their quality of life,” Bristol added. “I enjoy making connections with people locally and around the globe to share my passion for wellness and to make a difference in the world.”

Always passionate about education and sharing her gifts with others, Bristol also served as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, teaching Neurology and Orthopedic Physical Therapy. In addition, she has served as a clinical instructor and supervisor for physical therapy and physical therapy assistant students and volunteers. Based on her service and volunteerism, Teresa has been recognized with Outstanding Service Award from Albany Technical College, a Humanitarian Service Medal following Hurricane Andrew in Florida as well as the Army Achievement Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal, among many other recognitions.

Teresa has been a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), Physical Therapy Association of Georgia (PTAG), and the Orthopedic, Neurological and Pediatric sections.

About PT Works

With a focus on restoring function and improving quality of life for patients of all ages, PT Works provides orthopedic and neurological services to treat injuries, reduce pain and promote healing. Based in Atlanta, PT Works delivers care based on evidence-based practice. For more information, please visit http://www.ptworks4pain.com/.