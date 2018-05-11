Four high schools nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report

Rufus King in the top ten high schools in the state

MILWAUKEE ( Friday, May 11, 2018 ) — Four MPS high schools are celebrating the release of the Four MPS high schools are celebrating the release of the U.S. News and World Report list of top high schools . Rufus King International High School is the top-rated Milwaukee school on the list, being ranked 9th in the state and also earning a Silver Medal as a high-performing school. Silver Medals also went to Milwaukee School of Languages, ranked 15th, and Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School, ranked 23rd.

U.S. News and World Report annually determines its rankings based on graduation rates, number of Advanced Placement classes offered, college readiness, test scores, and other factors.

The four MPS schools making this prestigious list, which includes national recognition, are:

Rufus King International High School: Ranked #9 in Wisconsin

Milwaukee School of Languages: Ranked #15 in Wisconsin

Ronald Wilson Reagan College Preparatory High School: Ranked #23 in Wisconsin

Hmong American Peace Academy K3-12 (HAPA): Ranked #107 in Wisconsin

“This is a proud day for MPS. We congratulate the students, families, educators, and support staff who continue to achieve great things in our schools,” said MPS Superintendent Dr. Darienne Driver. “As we reimagine high schools, we are working to replicate what is driving these successful schools.”

Those efforts include: