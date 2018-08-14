Four Ways to Help Milwaukee Foster Kids Get Back To School Ready

It’s already back-to-school time and while the new school year can bring about excitement and anticipation for what’s to come, for some kids in the Milwaukee community it can bring about feelings of unpreparedness and fear.

Did You Know…

…many foster kids are forced to switch schools when they move to new foster homes?

… As many as 100 children are removed from their homes each month because they are not safe and placed in Milwaukee’s foster care system?

…providing school supplies and back-to-school clothing are two key ways you can support local foster children prep for the new school year?

Now through Sept 2, you can prepare local children and youth in foster care for back-to-school. There are more than 400,000 currently in foster care in the US – meaning there are kids right now that need your help in Milwaukee. Not everyone can be a foster parent, but anyone can help a foster child! Here are four ways to do just that:

• VOLUNTEER to help foster kids in the community through service projects or working directly with a nonprofit organization to assist with tutoring, after-school meals, homework and other activities.

• DONATE new school supplies to any Mattress Firm store in Milwaukee. All funds and school supplies collected during the Mattress Firm School Supply Drive will stay in Milwaukee and will be distributed through our nonprofit partners, Kids Matter, Inc. and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services.

• SPREAD the word in the Milwaukee community by sharing these and other ways to help, organizing an event or helping to collect school supplies from friends and family.

• SUPPORT local foster kids by taking advantage of Office Depot’s up to 80% off back to school sale and use those savings towards supplies for donation!