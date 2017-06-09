Free Summer Lunches, Breakfasts Offered

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the Milwaukee Center for Independence announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-priced meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The following locations will be serving free meals this summer. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available. Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.

Click Here For Meal Sites