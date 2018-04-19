Free Workshop: Municipal Green Infrastructure Opportunities!

If you are municipal staff in stormwater, engineering, public works, planning, or community development, or if you work for a consulting firm that assists municipalities with stormwater planning, design, and/or construction, this workshop is for you!
Learn how to leverage green infrastructure management practices and hear from other municipalities in the region which have taken advantage of these opportunities.
Agenda:
7:30 a.m – Continental breakfast, networking with industry professionals
8:00 a.m – Introductions, program begins
8:15 a.m – Pamela Ritger, Clean Wisconsin – How Municipal Code and Ordinance Updates Can Improve Water Quality and Further Compliance with TMDLs
8:30 a.m – Andy Kaminski, MMSD – Green Solutions Funding Opportunities
8:45 a.m – Mary Jo Lange, City of Cudahy – Packard Avenue Streetscape Reconstruction, Proposed Green Alley Project
9:15 a.m – Matthew Maederer, Village of Brown Deer – Bradley Road Green Infrastructure & Badger Meter Park
9:45 a.m – Wrap up, additional Q&A
Please register by sending an RSVP email to Ethan at
