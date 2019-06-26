Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Local News / Freeway Closures for the Big Bang Fireworks

Freeway Closures for the Big Bang Fireworks

By Leave a Comment

Milwaukee, WI – (June 26th, 2019) The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, (MCSO) beginning at 8:00 p.m. today will be closing the freeways prior to the Big Bang Fireworks.  The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m. The following, lanes of traffic will be closed during the fireworks and reopen after the display.

 

  • I 794 Eastbound thru the Marquette Interchange; all traffic will be directed West to South I 43.

 

  • Northbound 794 Closed at Carferry; all traffic will be directed off the highway at Carferry.

 

  • Closure from Northbound Carferry on ramp to Northbound 794.

 

  • Southbound I 43 North to East on the Marquette Interchange; ramp will be closed from North to East.

 

  • Eastbound Broadway on ramp to 794 will be closed.

 

  • Southbound 794 Lincoln Memorial Drive on ramp will be closed.

 

For more information contact Faithe Colas, Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement at 414-639-5506 or[email protected].

###

For more information about the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, visit our website at MKESheriff.org and our Facebook page at Facebook.com/MilwaukeeCountySheriff.

Follow us on [email protected]

 

 

Faithe Colas | Director of Public Affairs & Community Engagement

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

821 W. State Street

Room 107

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Office: 414-278-5226

Mobile: 414-639-5506

 

Please be advised the Public Information Office is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. (Excluding Holidays)

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *