Freeway Closures for the Big Bang Fireworks

Milwaukee, WI – (June 26th, 2019) The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, (MCSO) beginning at 8:00 p.m. today will be closing the freeways prior to the Big Bang Fireworks. The fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m. The following, lanes of traffic will be closed during the fireworks and reopen after the display.

I 794 Eastbound thru the Marquette Interchange; all traffic will be directed West to South I 43.

Northbound 794 Closed at Carferry; all traffic will be directed off the highway at Carferry.

Closure from Northbound Carferry on ramp to Northbound 794.

Southbound I 43 North to East on the Marquette Interchange; ramp will be closed from North to East.

Eastbound Broadway on ramp to 794 will be closed.

Southbound 794 Lincoln Memorial Drive on ramp will be closed.

