French Citizenship Has Been Given to 28 African Soldiers of The France Colonial Army

By Abu-Jahlil Astrid Chacha (For MCJ)

On Saturday morning, April 17th , 2017, in Palais de l’Elysée, France President Hollande fulfilled his promise to give citizenship to the African soldiers of the France colonial army.

The result of six decades of struggle lead by Aissata Seck, deputy mayor of Bondy, a city in

Paris, a tribute to African soldiers fight for France freedom. President Hollande in his speech to them during the ceremony used these words “ You are the history of France”.

That ceremony was the response accorded recently on December 20th , 2016 by the France President François Hollande through a official letter to the 70,000 french authorities, journalists, doctors, writers, senators, ministers, film makers, actors, citizens who rapidly signed in one month a petition launched by Aissata Seck. The petition was demanding to the France president agreement of the french citizenship for all the african soldiers alive who took part in France army wars during 1930-1960, the colonial period.

These African soldiers so called “ tirailleurs senegalais “ have been long time racially

discriminated by the republic of France. Their retreat pension were not paid equally like

french soldiers who were paid 460 euros and african soldiers 193. In 2006, France

government repaired this injustice and started paying them equally. It’s a long story which began in 1944 during the second world war. It is about a racial discrimination tragedy called “The massacre of Thiaroye”.

When the african soldiers came back to France after battles in 1944, they had not been paid.

They revolted four times in vain to obtain payment. 1280 of them had been returned to

Senegal in a military camp in the town of Thiaroye. They were not anymore going to be

soldiers of France army. Army responsibles made them wear a red hat, a different uniform

and still did not pay them. One day in the end of November 1944, the african soldiers

suddently surrounded the army general, General Dagnan, riding his car and claimed him

their money to be paid before leaving the army and the camp as they were supposed to do.

General Dagnan promised them to solve the problem faster. Few days later, on December

1rst, 1944, in the morning, France army ordered a meeting, opened fire on them and killed

70. 35 have been judged and enjailed. Their women never received the widow’s pension.

The african soldiers could benefit later a pension differently than french soldiers.

To get the pension, they had to stay 6 months in France, and 6 months in Africa, travelling

between France and the african continent. When african countries won independence in

1960, the tirailleurs senegalais chose to stay in France to live, work and get money for their families in Africa. Their life in France was difficult with a simple resident paper. Many of these old men tried to obtain the french citizenship but were dismissed. They had to bring a lot of documents impossible to have for example birth certificates of their parents and grand- parents born in village where no birth registration office existed. They had to pass french college test with computerized system, and paid 63 euros although they speak french perfectly since their childhood. They have all their legal identity and professional papers.

Their war medals are available. They pay regularly their taxes.

First Senegal Head of state Leopold Sedar Senghor had complained about this treatment.

He wished that France government recognize these african soldiers sacrifice for France. The

President of France François Hollande declared after a discussion with the current Senegal

head of state Macky Sall, visiting him on December 20 th , 2016 that he has ordered

instructions to make it easier for the tirailleurs senegalais to be delivered the french

citizenship. François Hollande that same day sent a official letter to Aissata Seck.

When Aissata Seck read President Hollande’s letter, she felt proud and united the thirty three

tirailleurs senegalais living in Bondy to show them the letter. They were happy even if the

decision came down lately. Since 2014 as the deputy mayor of Bondy, she got involved in a

struggle to obtain the french citizenship for these old soldiers. Aissata’s grand-father was a tirailleur senegalais.

President Hollande is the first France president who publicly admitted the massacre of

Thiaroye as a tragedy and congratulated the tirailleurs senegalais ‘s contribution to the

freedom of France nation. Today, it remains only less than 1000 old tirailleurs sengalais, 76 – 88 years old still living in France and out. Many died. They were 180,000 african taken by force in France colonies Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Maghreb, Togo, Benin, Nouvelle Calidonie to serve as soldiers in France army between 1857-1960 in the two world wars, in colonial wars in Indochine, Algeria, Mauritania, under Nazi occupation in France. Many have been enjailed during five years by Nazi and released. The algerian french actor Jamal Debbouze and senegalese film maker Sembène Ousmane realized films who brought popularity to the tirailleurs senegalais. Of course, only 28 of the tirailleurs senegalais could benefit the french citizenship truly not for themselves because there are old, but their children and grand-children will have profit. Sybolically, it ‘s make sense. Aissata is collecting papers for 100 new demands.

President François Hollande solved the injustice against the tirailleurs senegalais. It is a

historical action he did before he will leave The Palais de l’Elysée of Paris in 2017 May.