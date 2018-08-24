Garden Homes Family Fest this Saturday

President Ashanti Hamilton is inviting the community, families and media to come to the Garden Homes Family Fest on Saturday, August 25 from noon to 3 p.m. The 30th Street Corridor is hosting this event with sponsorship from Milwaukee Promise Zones, Rails to Trails, and the Argosy Foundation.

Black Panther will be shown on the big screen, courtesy of Groundwork Milwaukee. The event will feature interactive games for the children, a bounce house, a DJ, great food and lots of family fun.

“Please join us in one of the last weekends of the summer,” said President Hamilton. “This event is an opportunity for Garden Homes Park to be a center of positive, community-building activity.”

The event will also have a brief update on the Garden Homes Neighborhood Plan, a locally-driven comprehensive approach to improving Garden Homes. The plan can be found at thecorridor-mke.org/garden-homes-neighborhood-plan-2018.

In the event of rain, the Garden Homes Family Fest will be held at the Lighthouse Youth Center, 2475 W. Roosevelt Drive