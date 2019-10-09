Garden Homes Job & Resource Fair is TOMORROW

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is hosting the Garden Homes Job and Resource Fair TOMORROW – Thursday October 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2433 W. Roosevelt Dr.

Please see the attached flyer for additional details.

“Tomorrow’s job and resource fair will feature numerous employers who are looking to fill employment opportunities, and there will be resource tables offering helpful services to job seekers. I strongly encourage citizens to attend,” President Hamilton said.

What: Garden Homes Job & Resource Fair

When: TOMORROW: Thursday, October 10th

Where: NHMBC, 2433 W. Roosevelt Dr.