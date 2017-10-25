Garfield Art House Party to mark major development grand opening in Bronzeville

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs invites residents to the GRAND OPENING of the Historic Garfield Apartments with the Art House Party celebration on Thursday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2215 N. 4th St.

All four floors of the building will showcase a different event. On the first floor, there will be a paint class and performances by Christopher McIntyre Perceptions, the second floor will have Stanzas, Stories, and Spades by Dasha Kelly and Stillwater Collective, and the third floor will feature Art Elevation with Live Painting and Music by Jazale’s Art Studio. The fourth floor activities will be hosted by the America’s Black Holocaust Museum with a presentation called Our Past, Present, and Future.

The Historic Garfield Apartments are part of a larger development project that includes the Griot Apartments. The development total is a $17.7 million investment. The city is a partner in the development by creating a tax-incremental financing district, and the land was purchased from the city at a low cost.

Alderwoman Coggs says, “This highly anticipated apartment development will be move-in ready on November 1. Many have been looking forward to this, as it is a beautiful redevelopment of a formerly vacant school and the latest in a series of developments in the Bronzeville area.”

Residents interested in leasing the new units can call Horizon Property Management at 414-640-3453.