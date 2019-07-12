Garvey Fest

Come out to celebrate the 29th GarveyFest! This year we will be commemorating the life and legacy

of Dr. Ahmed Mbalia. Similar to Marcus and Amy Garvey, Dr. Mbalia has struggled against internal weaknesses and fought toward Pan Africanism through positive work with children, students, and the community of Milwaukee. Friday, August 17th: 5:00-6:30pm Drinks and Dialogue at Brownstone Social Lounge

Saturday, August 18th (Parklawn): 1:00-5pm GarveyFest with guest performances, food, demonstrations, children’s corner

Sunday, August 19th: Run, walk, ride Hank Aaron Trail 9am